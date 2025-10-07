Seamount Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

