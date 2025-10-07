Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 21,541 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 581,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,564,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 23.7%

AMD opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $226.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $330.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

