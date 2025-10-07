iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
