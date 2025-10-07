Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 838,892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 479,115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

