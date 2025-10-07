Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

