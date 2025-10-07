Joule Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.40.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $453.25 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 261.99, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

