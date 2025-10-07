5,117 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. CICC Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

