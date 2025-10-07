Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $795,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $348.53.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

