SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 2.3% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CMI opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

