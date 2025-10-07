The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

