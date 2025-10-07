Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 16,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EMR opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.