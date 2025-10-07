Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

