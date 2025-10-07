Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $214,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $764.56 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

