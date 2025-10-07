Bingham Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TFC opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

