iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.3%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

