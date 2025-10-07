Bingham Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

