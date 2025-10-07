HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SCHG stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
