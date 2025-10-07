AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Position Lessened by Bingham Private Wealth LLC

Bingham Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

