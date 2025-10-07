TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.