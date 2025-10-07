Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 22.1%

Shares of EFG opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

