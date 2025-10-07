Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 77.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,163.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

