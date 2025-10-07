Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,465 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.45, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

