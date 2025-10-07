Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.7059.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.41 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Oracle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

