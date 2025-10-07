MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.15. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
