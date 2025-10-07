Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 76.4% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) fell 76.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.21. 14,392,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,058% from the average session volume of 667,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 76.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In other Rackla Metals news, insider Kevin Bales sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$29,600.00. Also, insider Sally Whittall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,788. The trade was a 79.39% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $685,000 and sold 90,000 shares valued at $67,200. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

