Country Club Bank Has $4.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Country Club Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $246.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

