Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 76.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 76.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 14,392,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,058% from the average daily volume of 667,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Rackla Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In related news, insider Kevin Bales sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Also, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox bought 500,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $685,000 and have sold 90,000 shares worth $67,200. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

