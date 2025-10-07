Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 351,533,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 89,773,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.48 million, a PE ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
