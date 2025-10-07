Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) was down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 228,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 53,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 22.7%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
