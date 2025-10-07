Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.8%

ET opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

