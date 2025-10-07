Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Sysco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

