Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 11,036 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after acquiring an additional 950,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after acquiring an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.