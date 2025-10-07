Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Invests $254,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.42. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $609.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

