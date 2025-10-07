KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 9,100 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $740.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.05. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $482.44 and a 52 week high of $776.14.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.