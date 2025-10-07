CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,108 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

EFA opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.