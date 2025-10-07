Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

