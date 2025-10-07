Sachetta LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sachetta LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

