Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $564.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.43. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.