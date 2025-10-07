Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,430.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.