Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $310.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

