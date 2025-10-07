Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 556 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,812.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

