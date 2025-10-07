Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 430 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 179,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.