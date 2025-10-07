Slow Capital Inc. Sells 204 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 80,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.8% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $265.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $286.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

