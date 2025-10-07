Gentry Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,587.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

