The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by SGL Investment Advisors Inc.

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

