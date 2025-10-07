Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

DUKH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Get Ocean Park High Income ETF alerts:

Insider Activity at Ocean Park High Income ETF

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Park High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DUKH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.25% of Ocean Park High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.