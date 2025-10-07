Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance
DUKH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.
Insider Activity at Ocean Park High Income ETF
In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Park High Income ETF
About Ocean Park High Income ETF
The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Park High Income ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- When Downgrades Create Opportunities: 3 Stocks to Watch Now
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Watch as Rate Cuts Ignite a Real Estate Super Cycle
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Defense Stocks Riding 2025’s Massive Momentum Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.