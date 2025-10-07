SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $913.27 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $913.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $931.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

