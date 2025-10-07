High Note Wealth LLC Sells 174 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.