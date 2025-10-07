Q2 EPS Estimates for State Street Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STT. Truist Financial raised their target price on State Street from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

State Street Stock Up 0.5%

STT opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. State Street has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

