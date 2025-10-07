Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,602,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,032,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,924 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

